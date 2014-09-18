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Bryan Rodriguez
yosoybrod
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brown animal on green grass
Moose under the trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
green
plant
trees
grass
deer
yellow
alaska
woods
eating
moose
mammal
wild
hillside
reindeers
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