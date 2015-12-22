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Brian Holdsworth
holdsworthdesign
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brown animal near body of water
Goat by lake
A map marker
Jasper, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
wildlife
baby
lake
cute
deer
sheep
goat
kid
soft
mammal
wild
fur
fawn
fluffy
antler
lake side
canada
jasper
Historical images
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