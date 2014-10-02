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Christian Holzinger
pixelatelier
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brown and white wooden dock under white clouds
Wooden pier
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
outdoor
clouds
wood
grey
sand
bridge
shadow
walk
perspective
coastal
dock
pier
aqua
boardwalk
walkway
wood planks
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