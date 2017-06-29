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Jack Young
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brown and white temple under white clouds during daytime
On Top of Marble Mountain
A map marker
The Marble Mountains, Da Nang, Vietnam
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Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
buddha
vietnam
temple
brown
statue
asia
da nang
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