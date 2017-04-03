Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aziz Acharki
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown and white round fruit in white ceramic bowl
snail
A map marker
Asilah, Morocco
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
life
grey
lifestyle
culture
morocco
snail
good
foods
tradition
amazing
morocco food
asilah
animal
human
birthday cake
cake
dessert
cup
bowl
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20