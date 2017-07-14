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Mathew Janzen
overhaul
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brown and white pitbull terrier
Jaeger
A map marker
Edmonton, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
happy
shadow
brown
pet
sunlight
blur
bokeh
pitbull
tongue
dog collar
pitbull wallpaper
collar
tounge
pitbull terrier
squint
squinting
canada
edmonton
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