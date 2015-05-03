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Scott Webb
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brown and white mountains near sand during daytime
Frozen lake in the mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
lake
ice
rock
valley
frozen lake
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