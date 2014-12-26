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Matthew Brodeur
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brown and white house near green leaf tree under blue and white sky
House on a hill
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
blue
clouds
home
grass
farm
purple
shadow
rock
countryside
rocks
tree wallpaper
tree background
scandinavia
hillside
shingles
farm life
filed
shingle
brown house
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