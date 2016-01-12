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Christal Yuen
dearskye
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brown and white dog on brown log path in the middle of forest
Dog on a log
A map marker
Lover's Lane, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dog
animal
wood
adventure
path
pet
outdoors
dirt
track
mammal
woodland
curious
shiba inu
trunk
canine
follow me
collar
san francisco
united states
Royalty-free images
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