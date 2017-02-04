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Karsten Würth
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brown and white concrete building under white clouds during daytime
Campo Santi Giovanni e Paolo
A map marker
Campo San Giovanni e Paolo, Venezia, Italy
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Published on
February 4, 2017 (UTC)
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RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-S2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
architecture
sunrise
love
clouds
italy
church
horse
grey
cross
morning
holiday
vacation
venice
christian
statue
old
tower
amazing
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