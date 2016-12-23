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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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brown and white concrete building
Brick cottages
A map marker
Beaulieu, United Kingdom
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Published on
December 23, 2016 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
street
grey
united kingdom
roof
brick
tile roof
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