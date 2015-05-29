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Zak Ferris
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brown and white concrete building beside tree under blue sky at daytime
Getty Museum Tram
A map marker
Getty, Getty museum,, Los Angeles, usa
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Published on
May 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
city
people
building
architecture
trees
white
vintage
train
urban
transportation
modern
subway
day
tram
station
monorail
los angeles
usa
vehicle
Creative Commons images
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