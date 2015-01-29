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roya ann miller
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brown and white cattle near white and brown house during daytime
An old house with brick roof
A map marker
Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
animal
green
home
trees
farm
cow
alone
property
donkey
broken glass
country
abandoned
standing
burro
broken windows
run down
fixer
ireland
PNG images
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