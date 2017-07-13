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Karl Taylor
universoul
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brown and white building during daytime
Daze…
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-LX10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
blue
white
window
windows
roof
sunny
clear
vibes
suburban
clear skies
countryside
outdoors
rural
hut
shelter
shack
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