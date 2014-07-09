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Jason Bass
jasonbass
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brown and red wooden house board
Barn and creek
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
plant
vintage
wood
grey
paint
outdoors
old
country
bush
wood wall
rustic
siding
rough
shack
peeling paint
shutters
peeling
peel
PNG images
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