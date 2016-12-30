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brown and grey tower under grey sky
The Smith Center
A map marker
The Smith Center, Las Vegas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
las vegas
tower
art deco
vegas
united states
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