Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alexander Filonchik
alexphilpro
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown and green tress during daytime
Conifer tree trunks
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
green
outdoor
trees
wood
grey
woods
outdoors
lost
vertical
woodland
pine
day
forest floor
evergreen
nikon
thick
landskape
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20