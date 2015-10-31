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Thomas Rohlfs
taeks
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brown and green grass near hill
Waving grass under mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-P5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
outdoor
sun
autumn
grass
grey
field
sunshine
countryside
grassland
wheat
mountain range
valley
golden
wilderness
rural
range
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