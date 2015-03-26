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Caleb Wright
cswright
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brown and green grass
Frost in the grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
winter
plant
grass
grey
plants
countryside
rocks
moss
outdoors
ground
cold
frost
frozen
shore
thaw
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