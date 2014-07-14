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Sergey Zolkin
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brown and gray typewriter
Retro typewriter keyboard
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
grey
news
keyboard
writer
vintage background
typewriter
typography
close up
keys
russian
neutral
device
type
depth of field
letterpress
oldschool
dof
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