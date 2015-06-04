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Cliff Johnson
cliff_77
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brown and gray typewriter
Vintage watch and typewriter
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
writing
clock
watch
keyboard
brown
old
key
typewriter
keys
antique
button
vintage typewriter
type
vintage watch
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