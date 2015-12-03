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Tarun Narang
tarunccet
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brown and gray concrete house near green trees under blue sky during daytime
Luss near Loch Lomond
A map marker
Luss, United Kingdom
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Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
street
scotland
united kingdom
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