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Margarida CSilva
marg_cs
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brown and gray concrete building during day
Old tower with long windows
A map marker
Batalha, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
black
architecture
grey
window
castle
yellow
stone
gothic
old
tower
king
abandoned
ancient
rust
details
monastery
fortress
worn
High resolution images
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