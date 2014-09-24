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Paulo Brandao
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Animals
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brown and gray bird
Chickadee on white
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800E
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
wildlife
grey
cute
flight
feather
cold
wings
wild
fly
sitting
small
isolated
chickadee
grounded
wild life
small bird
beak
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