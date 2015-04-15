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Adriel Kloppenburg
adriel
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brown and blue horizon with crescent moon
Moon over a spare landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
moon
sunrise
grey
silhouette
minimalism
dusk
crescent
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