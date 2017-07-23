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Tina Hartung
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brown and blue bird perched on hammock
bird
A map marker
Leipzig Zoological Garden, Leipzig, Germany
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Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-C3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
dark
black
blue
free
orange
wall
red
germany
zoo
rope
flying
cage
net
watching
hanging
nets
captivity
enclosure
knot
Non-copyrighted images
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