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Justin Veenema
justinveenema
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brown and black yorkshire terrier puppy on white table
Wide Eyed Puppy
A map marker
Vancouver, Canada
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Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 80D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
puppy
grey
cute
yorkshire
terrier
animal
canada
pet
vancouver
mammal
canine
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