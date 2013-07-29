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Alexander Shustov
alexandershustov
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brown and black train rails in between trees and grass at daytime
Abandoned Train Tracks
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
trees
train
focus
adventure
fog
path
brown
sunlight
blur
bokeh
railway
track
trail
rail
train tracks
railroad
wanderlust
commuter
tracks
Public domain images
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