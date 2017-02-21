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brown and black tower on snow covered ground during daytime
Snowy Ottawa
A map marker
Ottawa, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
parliament hill
canada
ottawa
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