Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anthony Melone
anthony_melone
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown and black tiger in closeup photo
close-up-tiger-bamboo
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
animals
tiger
wildlife
orange
eye
leaves
brown
zoo
mammal
wild
nose
stripes
tigers
big cat
stripe
predator
carnivore
feline
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20