Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Paul Hanaoka
plhnk
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
brown and black tabby cat on white comforter
Tiger kitty on a bed
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
tiger
white
minimal
bed
brown
kitten
pet
cozy
kitten wallpaper
sphinx
posing
green eyes
domestic
bengal
lazy cat
lay
striped
tabby
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20