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Yulia Vambold
vambold
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brown and black ferret
Ferret indoors
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grey
interior
wild animal
hair
freedom
shadow
pet
carpet
shadows
mammal
ferret
domestic
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