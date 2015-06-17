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George Hiles
hilesy
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brown and black bee flying over pink flower
Bee hovering over foxglove
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G7 X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
blue
pink
beauty
wood
bee
bokeh
fence
macro
flying
fly
petal
foxglove
animal
plant
blossom
insect
honey bee
flora
HD Wallpapers
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