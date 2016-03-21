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Lauren Kay
lakael
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brown and beige mountain range
Desert Mountain Ridge
A map marker
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Las Vegas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
outdoor
desert
red
blue sky
stone
hills
rocks
outside
nevada
sandstone
terrain
dry
red rocks
rough
red rock canyon
arid
las vegas
united states
4K images
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