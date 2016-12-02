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Jorge Gardner
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Brooklyn Bridge, New York
dumbo
A map marker
Jane's Carousel, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sea
blue
grey
bridge
nyc
brooklyn bridge
architecture
road
urban
office building
town
outdoors
port
tower
united states
high rise
dock
gravel
HDR images
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