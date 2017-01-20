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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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Brooklyn Bridge, New York during day
Cables abstract
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
teal
building
architecture
new york
bridge
tower
united states
arch
suspension bridge
steeple
spire
arched
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