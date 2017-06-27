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Alexander Andrews
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broken black flip phone \
broken phone
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
black
tech
phone
vintage
grey
communication
connection
retro
object
screen
broken
telephone
call
cell
broken screen
display
old phone
equipment
cellphone
Public domain images
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