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Scott Webb
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bride holding bouquet of flowers
Bride stands with daisies
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
flower
flowers
christmas
wedding
white
grey
bouquet
shadow
dress
sunlight
marriage
bride
wedding dress
married
gown
ruffles
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