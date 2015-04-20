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Olenka Kotyk
olenka_kotyk
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Featured in
Photos
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Food & Drink
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bread pastries
Rustic Bakery Treats
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Published on
April 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
food
table
bakery
breakfast
bread
dinner
brown
food photography
lunch
plate
pastry
food presentation
balls
truffle
crumbs
truffles
food flatlay
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