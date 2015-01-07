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Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
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bread on white book beside ceramic mug
Breakfast spread
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
book
table
chocolate
breakfast
grunge
croissant
sugar
ingredients
ingredient
bread
fried chicken
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