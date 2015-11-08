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Brooke Campbell
bcampbell
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brass-colored analog clock
Antique clock dial
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX mini
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
face
pattern
grey
gold
time
hand
clock
watch
old
number
three
old clock
ray
clock face
hour
nine
clock hand
minute
roman numerals
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