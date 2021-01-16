Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and pink ceramic figurine
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

Related collections

FairyTale Elements
262 photos · Curated by dandi things
fairytale
castle
architecture
india in color palate
11 photos · Curated by Emily Glaser
HD Color Wallpapers
india
jaipur
Go daddy India
70 photos · Curated by joanna andreoni
india
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking