Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nepali bride and groom
couple photoshoot
wedding photography
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
robe
fashion
evening dress
gown
female
tie
sari
silk
Women Images & Pictures
suit
Free images
Related collections
Luminescence
4 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Messages
596 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word