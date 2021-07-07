Go to Oxana Melis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown concrete house surrounded by green trees under blue sky during daytime
white and brown concrete house surrounded by green trees under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Huntington Library, Art Gallery and Botanical Gardens, Oxford Road, San Marino, CA, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

A Pathway to Tea Room at Huntington Botanical Garden

Related collections

the garden of daydreams
182 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Points and Triangles
220 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking