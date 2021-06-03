Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nicolas Picard
@artnok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prophet
analog
led
Light Backgrounds
homestudio
presets
instrument
gear
hardware
technology
electronic music
piano
synthesizer
synthwave
electronic
Music Images & Pictures
synth
analog music
jacks
clavier
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Natural wonders
319 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Globes and Maps
150 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images