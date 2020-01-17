P REACTOR AT SAVANNAH RIVER SITE. The P and R Reactors were the first production reactors in the DOE complex to achieve their final end state, in this case was in situ decommissioning. Both reactor buildings were grouted to the 0.0 foot elevation with approximately 254,000 cubic yards of concrete. Deactivation and decommissioning (D&D) projects in P and R Areas included the demolition of 15 facilities, which contributed 20 percent to the site's 75 percent operational footprint reduction strategy facilitated under the Recovery Act.