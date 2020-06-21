Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michelle Lee
@mlee622
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite National Park, Yosemite National Park, United States
Published
on
June 21, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
yosemite national park
united states
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
conifer
pine
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
spruce
Free images
Related collections
Yosemite National Park
106 photos · Curated by Billy Onjea
yosemite national park
united state
rock
Travel
31 photos · Curated by Chuck Del Priore
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
January - Yosemite
71 photos · Curated by Steve Nelson
yosemite
outdoor
mountain range