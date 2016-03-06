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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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boy wearing green bubble zip-up jacket holding tree trunk
Small boy by a tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
boy
hand
child
woods
outdoors
jacket
childhood
arm
coat
small
outside
wooden
dead tree
pick
strip
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