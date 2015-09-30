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Viktor Jakovlev
apviktor
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boy standing on body of water
Child entering the ocean
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
portrait
sunset
sea
baby
lake
boy
child
lifestyle
silhouette
kid
fun
swim
leisure
dip
people
human
sport
sports
exercise
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