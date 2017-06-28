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Jakub Kapusnak
foodiesfeed
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bowl of red grapes on white tabletop
Baking Plum Cake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
fruit
cake
blur
baking
bokeh
close up
bowl
plum
plums
plant
grapes
produce
flora
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